Oct 18 Intuitive Surgical Inc

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $6.19

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $5.31

* Q3 revenue $683 million versus I/B/E/S view $650.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $5.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Says shipped 134 da vinci surgical systems in Q3 compared with 117 in Q3 of 2015