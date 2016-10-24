BRIEF-Facebook announces two new features for Facebook Live - blog
* Facebook Inc says announcing two new features for Facebook Live - blog
Oct 24 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc
* Carrizo Oil & Gas announces Eagle Ford shale acquisition and estimated third quarter production
* Deal for $181 million
* Estimated production volumes during Q3 of 2016 were 3,750 MBOE, or 40,762 BOE/D
* Carrizo plans to fund acquisition with proceeds from a separately-announced equity financing
* Believe transaction is accretive on a variety of financial metrics, including cash flow and earnings per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Facebook Inc says announcing two new features for Facebook Live - blog
MILAN, May 23 Bids submitted by investors for a 720 million euro ($809 million) bad loan portfolio that Italian bank Banco BPM has put up for sale range between 250 million and 300 million euros, three sources familiar with the matter said.