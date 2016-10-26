BRIEF-Marathon Patent's unit receives scheduling order in trial with Fiat U.S.A.
* Marathon Patent Group wholly-owned subsidiary Signal IP receives scheduling order in trial with Fiat U.S.A.
Oct 26 China Biologic Products Inc :
* China Biologic Products Inc - deal for $62.1 million
* China biologic - Guizhou Taibang has become a wholly owned subsidiary of company
* China biologic - Guizhou Taibang paid first installment of RMB90 million of consideration to former minority shareholders in August 2016
* Guizhou Taibang will pay balance of consideration in accordance with agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Marathon Patent Group wholly-owned subsidiary Signal IP receives scheduling order in trial with Fiat U.S.A.
* AVERY DENNISON ACQUIRES FINESSE MEDICAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: