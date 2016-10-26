Oct 26 China Biologic Products Inc :

* China Biologic Products Inc - deal for $62.1 million

* China biologic - Guizhou Taibang has become a wholly owned subsidiary of company

* China biologic - Guizhou Taibang paid first installment of RMB90 million of consideration to former minority shareholders in August 2016

* Guizhou Taibang will pay balance of consideration in accordance with agreement