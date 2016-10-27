Oct 27 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc

* Biomarin announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.26

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $280 million versus I/B/E/S view $289.4 million

* BioMarin Pharmaceutical inc says Vimizim net product revenues increase 25% year over year to $81 million in q3 2016

* BioMarin Pharmaceutical inc says Kuvan net product revenues increase 42% year over year to $91 million in q3 2016