BRIEF-Canada's Morneau says overall Canadian mortgage market is healthy
* Canada's Morneau says sees Home Capital issue as specific to the company, supports it in a market-based solution
Oct 28 Huntsman Corp
* Huntsman announces third quarter results and filing of initial form 10 registration statement for spin-off
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.38
* Q3 earnings per share $0.23
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $2.363 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.48 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 15 Home Capital may need to draw down more from a high-interest credit facility provided by the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan in order to meet a debt repayment due next week, director Alan Hibben told Reuters.