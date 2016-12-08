Dec 8 Methode Electronics Inc
* Increased earnings per share guidance for 2017 to a range
of $2.30 to $2.45 from $2.11 to $2.35
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.28, revenue view $818.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Believes full-year sales will likely be at low end of
guidance range of $820 million to $845 million
* Methode Electronics - full year sales has "potential to be
slightly below" guidance "range should weakness in data
solutions group extend further"
* Methode Electronics reports fiscal 2017 second-quarter
sales and earnings
* Q2 earnings per share $0.66
* Q2 sales $209.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $208.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 sales $820 million to $845 million
