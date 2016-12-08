Dec 8 Methode Electronics Inc

* Increased earnings per share guidance for 2017 to a range of $2.30 to $2.45 from $2.11 to $2.35

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.28, revenue view $818.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Believes full-year sales will likely be at low end of guidance range of $820 million to $845 million

* Methode Electronics - full year sales has "potential to be slightly below" guidance "range should weakness in data solutions group extend further"

* Methode Electronics reports fiscal 2017 second-quarter sales and earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.66

* Q2 sales $209.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $208.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 sales $820 million to $845 million