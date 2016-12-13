Dec 13 3M Co

* 3M positioned for a successful 2017 and beyond

* For full-year 2017, company expects organic local-currency sales growth of 1 to 3 percent

* For full-year 2017, company expects earnings per share of $8.45 to $8.80, an increase of 4 to 8 percent

* For full-year 2017, company expects free cash flow conversion of 95 to 105 percent

* In 2017 3M plans to invest approximately $1.8 billion in research and development to support organic growth

* FY2017 earnings per share view $8.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S