Dec 13 Atlatsa Resources Corp

* Announce death of an employee at its Bokoni Platinum Mine's Brakfontein shaft

* Kutume Reuben Mabotha was fatally injured in a water-related incident on Friday, 9 December

* An investigation into incident has begun, in conjunction with South Africa's department of mineral resources

* Atlatsa resources-pending outcome of investigation, mine instituted own internal audit and safety procedures in order to take necessary remedial actions

* Fatal accident at bokoni mine's brakfontein shaft