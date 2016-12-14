PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 16
May 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 14 Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd -
* Melco Crown Entertainment announces Melco's agreement to acquire shares from Crown
* Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd- Deal for is approximately US$1.2 billion
* Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd - Aggregate purchase price is approximately US$1.2 billion
* Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd- James Packer, a Crown nominee director and deputy chairman, will resign from company with effect from December 15, 2016
* Melco Crown Entertainment - Melco Leisure to pay deposit of $100 million, refundable if sale agreement terminated prior to closing due to Crown's default
* Will not receive any proceeds from Melco acquisition
* Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd- Upon closing of sale, Melco's shareholding in company will increase from 37.89% currently to 51.31%
* Melco Crown - Major shareholder entered into a privately negotiated agreement to acquire 198 million ordinary shares of company from Crown Asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 15 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn acquired a new 19.8 million share stake in business services provider Conduent Inc in the first quarter and sold out of pharmaceutical firm Allergan Plc and speech technology group Nuance Communications Inc, according to regulatory filings on Monday.