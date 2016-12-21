BRIEF-Carl Icahn takes shared share stake in Conduent
* Carl Icahn takes shared share stake in Conduent Inc of 19.8 million shares
Dec 21 SORL Auto Parts Inc
* Sees net income attributable to common stockholders of approximately $15.4 million from $14.5 million for 2016
* SORL Auto Parts Inc says increased guidance for fiscal 2016 year to net sales of approximately $269 million from $255 million
* SORL increases guidance for the 2016 fiscal year
* Sees FY 2016 sales about $269 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Carl Icahn takes shared share stake in Conduent Inc of 19.8 million shares
* Intends to carry out private placement of up to 16.7 million units at $0.06 per unit