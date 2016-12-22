PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 22 ConAgra Brands Inc
* ConAgra Brands Inc - Company is reaffirming its fiscal year 2017 outlook
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.68, revenue view $7.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expect to improve sales growth trends in second half of fiscal year
* Qtrly grocery & snacks segment net sales decreased 6% to $854 million
* Qtrly total sales $2,088.4 million, down 11.5%
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.68, revenue view $7.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net sales for refrigerated & frozen segment decreased almost 11% to $740 million
* ConAgra Brands Inc says estimates that impacts of divestitures and foreign exchange lowered sales by 5.5% in quarter
* Q2 revenue view $2.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* ConAgra brands reports continued margin expansion and EPS growth in second quarter
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.49 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share $0.26 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.65 to $1.70 excluding items
* Sees FY 2017 sales down 4 to 5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment