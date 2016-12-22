Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
Dec 22 Blackrock Capital Investment Corp :
* Blackrock Capital Investment Corp- changes will be effective January 1, 2017
* Says Michael Zugay appointed CEO
* Blackrock Capital Investment Corp says James Keenan, global head of fundamental credit at Blackrock, has been appointed as new chairman of board
* Blackrock Capital Investment Corporation appoints new chief executive officer and new chairman of the board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
