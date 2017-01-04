BRIEF-TYLER TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES MODRIA
* MODRIA FOUNDERS, MANAGEMENT, AND EMPLOYEES JOINING TYLER WILL BE PART OF COURTS & JUSTICE DIVISION
Jan 4 Wellcare Health Plans Inc :
* Wellcare and universal american announce early termination of hart-scott-rodino waiting period for wellcare's proposed acquisition of universal american
* Termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino act waiting period satisfies one of conditions to closing of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 30 BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink on Tuesday said that markets are "probably fully priced at this moment," and that second-quarter earnings and growth could disappoint investors.