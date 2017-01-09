US STOCKS-Futures little changed ahead of economic data
May 30 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday, after the three-day holiday weekend, as investors awaited economic data for clues regarding the health of the economy.
Jan 9 Teamhealth Holdings Inc
* Team Health Holdings, Inc. announces $1,015 million senior notes offering by Tennessee Merger Sub, Inc.
* Teamhealth Holdings Inc - Merger Sub intends to use proceeds from offering of notes to finance a portion of cash consideration for merger
* Teamhealth Holdings Inc - Tennessee Parent, Inc intends to offer $1,015 million in aggregate principal amount of its senior notes due 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Husky Energy Inc - under Husky's plan, funds from operations are expected to grow from about $3.3 billion in 2017 to about $4.8 billion in 2021.