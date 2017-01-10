Flooding, scandal to slow Peru 2017 growth to 3 pct -finance minister
May 30 Flooding and a wide-ranging corruption scandal will slow Peru's growth to 3 percent this year, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday.
Jan 10 Franklin Resources Inc :
* Franklin resources, inc. Announces month-end assets under management
* Franklin resources - preliminary month-end assets under management by co's subsidiaries of $720.0 billion at Dec 31, 2016 versus $714.4 billion at Nov 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 Flooding and a wide-ranging corruption scandal will slow Peru's growth to 3 percent this year, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday.
CARACAS, May 30 Venezuela's opposition-led National Assembly on Tuesday voted to ask the U.S. Congress to investigate what it said was an "immoral" deal in which Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought $2.8 billion of Venezuela bonds for pennies on the dollar.