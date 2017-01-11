Jan 11 General Electric Co

* Bird Rock Bio receives approval to start first in human clinical trial for Namacizumab, enters into agreement with GE Healthcare for process development and scale-up to provide clinical phase 2 cGMP material, and enters into a collaboration and option agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Bird Rock Bio says entered collaboration, option agreement, under which Janssen Pharmaceuticals has exclusive right to acquire co after phase 1 data readout