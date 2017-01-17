BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
Jan 17 Caesars Entertainment Corp -
* Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. announce confirmation of CEOC's plan of reorganization
* Caesars Entertainment- In connection with CEOC's emergence, Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Acquisition Co must complete previously announced merger
* Caesars Entertainment-Court has confirmed debtors' plan of reorganization paving way to conclude CEOC's court-supervised restructuring process in 2017
* Caesars Entertainment-U.S. Bankruptcy court confirmed debtors' plan of reorganization, paving way to conclude CEOC's court-supervised restructuring process in 2017
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION