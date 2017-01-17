Jan 17 Caesars Entertainment Corp -

* Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. announce confirmation of CEOC's plan of reorganization

* Caesars Entertainment- In connection with CEOC's emergence, Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Acquisition Co must complete previously announced merger

* Caesars Entertainment-Court has confirmed debtors' plan of reorganization paving way to conclude CEOC's court-supervised restructuring process in 2017

* Caesars Entertainment-U.S. Bankruptcy court confirmed debtors' plan of reorganization, paving way to conclude CEOC's court-supervised restructuring process in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: