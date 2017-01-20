BRIEF-Bank of Cyprus Q1 profit 2 mln euros
* CET1 ratio at 14.4 pct on a transitional basis and 14.0 pct on a fully loaded basis
Jan 20 PennyMac Financial Services Inc
* PennyMac Financial Services Inc announces proposed private offering of secured term notes
* PennyMac Financial Services Inc says its indirect controlled subsidiary, PNMAC GMSR issuer trust intends to offer term notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jill smith appointed as president and ceo of allied minds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)