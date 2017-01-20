Jan 20 Koppers Holdings Inc :
* Koppers Inc announces pricing of upsized $500 million
senior notes offering
* Koppers Holdings - pricing of its $500 million aggregate
principal amount of 6.00 pct senior notes due 2025 at an issue
price of 100 pct of principal amoun
* Koppers Holdings Inc says size of offering was increased
by $100 million from previously announced offering size of $400
million
* Koppers Holdings Inc says notes and will mature on
february 15, 2025 unless earlier redeemed or repurchased
* Koppers Holdings says new senior secured credit facility
if consummated, new senior secured credit facility will mature
on Aug. 15, 2019
