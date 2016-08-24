Aug 24 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc :

* Interim dividend $0.11 per share

* H1 revenue $882 mln up 28 pct

* H1 operating profit $121 mln down 27 pot

* H1 group core operating profit of $176 mln, down 14 pct and down 3 pct in constant currency

* Interim dividend of 11.0 cents per share, in line with interim dividend for H1 2015

* Continue to expect 2016 group revenue in range of $2.0 bln to $2.1 bln in constant currency, driven by strong growth in injectables and branded

* Remain on track to achieve revenue growth and cost synergy targets that we have set ourselves for West-Ward Columbus in 2017

* H1 global injectables revenue of $357 mln, up 4 pct from H1 2015 and up 5 pct in constant currency

* H1 generics revenue of $257 mln, compared with $79 mln in H1 2015, primarily reflecting consolidation of four months of revenue from West-Ward Columbus

* H1 generics core operating profit of $8 mln, with a core operating margin of 3.1 pct, reflecting product mix and high operating costs

* Continue to expect full year generics revenue in range of $640 mln to $670 mln in 2016, including ten months of West-Ward Columbus

* Continue to expect core generics operating profit in range of $30 mln to $40 mln in 2016

* H1 branded revenue of $264 mln, down 6 pct and up 1 pct in constant currency

* H1 branded core operating profit of $55 mln, down 5 pct and up 28 pct in constant currency

* Injectables business is performing well in 2016 and we expect stronger revenue growth in second half as revenue from re-introduction of bedford products increases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)