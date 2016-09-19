Sept 19 Haldex
* Statement by the Board of Directors of Haldex in relation
to the increased public cash offer by Knorr-Bremse
* Says Board of Directors of Haldex unanimously recommends
the shareholders of Haldex not to accept the increased offer
made by Knorr-Bremse
* Says board has unanimously decided to recommend haldex
shareholders to accept increased offer by ZF of SEK 120.00 per
haldex share
* Haldex says chairman of Haldex, Goran Carlson, has sold
his shares in Haldex, representing approximately 5.7% of total
number of shares and votes in Haldex, to ZF
* The Board has appointed Magnus Johansson as acting
chairman for the purpose of handling the Board's decisions in
relation to the ongoing offers for Haldex
* The board has concluded that there is a very real and
material risk that Knorr-Bremse's offer would fail to complete
after a lengthy and disruptive review process and that
Knorr-Bremse has done nothing to eliminate or reduce this risk,
which under Knorr-Bremse's offer would ultimately be borne by
the Haldex shareholders
