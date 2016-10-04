UPDATE 1-SingPost shares down 6 pct as it reviews acquisition of TradeGlobal
* Incurs S$185 mln impairment charge for TradeGlobal (Adds analysts comment)
Oct 4 Journey Group Plc :
* Possible offer for Journey by Jaguar Holdings
* Says possible offer to be made by Jaguar Holdings for entire issued and to be issued share capital of Journey Group
* Says possible offer price under consideration is 240 pence in cash per Journey share
* Says no intention for Jaguar Holdings to make an unlisted share alternative available as part of possible offer
* Says announcement does not amount to a firm intention to make an offer under
* Says possible offer will be made by way of a contractual offer under code with a 50.1 per cent acceptance condition
* Says it plans to invest 230 million yuan ($33.34 million) to set up two units in Jiangsu province