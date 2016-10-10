Oct 10 Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc :
* Ultra Electronics - contract win
* Ultra electronics awarded $82 mln contract for control and
monitoring
* Initial tasks of $13.9 mln should be completed by
September 2017
* Ultra Electronics - award of a $34.6 mln
cost-plus-fixed-fee contract by Department of Navy to continue
providing cyber-secure critical infrastructure solutions
* Ultra Electronics - contract includes options which, if
exercised, will bring cumulative value to more than $82 mln,
extend contract through Sept 2020
