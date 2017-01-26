Jan 26 Renishaw Plc
* H1 pretax profit 35.7 million stg
* H1 revenue rose 21 percent to 240.4 million stg
* Interim dividend 12.5 penceper share
* First half year revenue of 240.4m stg, compared with
previous year of 198.5m stg.
* First half year profit before tax of 35.7m stg, compared
with restated* 28.6m stg last year.
* Revenue growth of 21 pct, 12 stg at constant exchange
rates.
* Capital expenditure for first half year was 25.9m stg.
* Notwithstanding current economic uncertainties, board
remains confident in future prospects of group.
* Continue to anticipate growth in both revenue and profit
in this financial year
* Expect full year revenue to be in range of 500m stg to
530m stg
* Profit before tax to be in range of 85m stg to 105m stg.
* Maintained interim dividend of 12.5 pence net per share
