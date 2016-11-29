Nov 29 ITE Group Plc :

* FY revenue 134.4 mln stg versus 135.8 mln stg

* FY headline profit before tax 36.5 mln stg versus 47.2 mln stg

* 59 pct of consensus revenues booked for 2017 (2016: 57 pct of actual revenue)

* Final dividend 3 pence per share

* Total dividend 4.5 pence per share

* Full review of business and strategy underway - outcome will be presented at interims in May

* Continued to face challenging end markets in last year due to impact of oil price, weakness in local economies and geo-political events

* Trading conditions in Russia, Central Asia and Turkey remain challenging but prospects appear to be improving in Moscow

