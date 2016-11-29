Nov 29 ITE Group Plc :
* FY revenue 134.4 mln stg versus 135.8 mln stg
* FY headline profit before tax 36.5 mln stg versus 47.2 mln
stg
* 59 pct of consensus revenues booked for 2017 (2016: 57 pct
of actual revenue)
* Final dividend 3 pence per share
* Total dividend 4.5 pence per share
* Full review of business and strategy underway - outcome
will be presented at interims in May
* Continued to face challenging end markets in last year due
to impact of oil price, weakness in local economies and
geo-political events
* Trading conditions in Russia, Central Asia and Turkey
remain challenging but prospects appear to be improving in
Moscow
* On a like-for-like basis these revenues are circa 4 pct
ahead of this time last year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)