Dec 13 Corestate Capital Holding SA :
* Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Sistema Capital
Partners/Corestate JV secures 105 million euros retail deals in
Flensburg and Luebeck to take German high street acquisitions to
350 million euros for Sistema-led club
* Joint venture of Sistema Capital Partners (SCP) and
Corestate has acquired two high street properties for a total of
105 million euros ($111.67 million)
* Investments will be 70% debt-financed and lift jv's total
volume of retail real estate deals in germany on behalf of a
sistema-led club of investors to 350 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9403 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)