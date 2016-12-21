BRIEF-Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments
Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments
Dec 21 Otp Bank Nyrt
* Hungary's OTP says makes new acquisition in Croatia - statement
* OTP's Croatian unit has signed agreement to buy 100 percent of Splitska Banka from Societe Generale
* OTP's market share in Croatia to rise to about 10 percent as a result of acquisition
* Transaction expected to close financially in summer 2017
* Integration process could be completed by summer 2018
OTP does not disclose price paid for Splitska

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)
Unico American Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results