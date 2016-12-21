Dec 21 Otp Bank Nyrt

* Hungary's OTP says makes new acquisition in Croatia - statement

* OTP's Croatian unit has signed agreement to buy 100 percent of Splitska Banka from Societe Generale

* OTP's market share in Croatia to rise to about 10 percent as a result of acquisition

* Transaction expected to close financially in summer 2017

* Integration process could be completed by summer 2018

* OTP does not disclose price paid for Splitska Source text for Eikon: Budapest Stock Exchange website Further company coverage: (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)