BRIEF-Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
Aug 23 (Reuters) -
* U.S. business borrowing for new equipment in July was $7 bln, down 17 pct from last year; volume down 30 pct from $10 bln in June - ELFA
* RTW Investments LP reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Arbutus Biopharma Corp as of May 10 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qsXKpC) Further company coverage: