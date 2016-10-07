BRIEF-Computershare notes reports about co considering 50% sale of interest in Karvy Computershare
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
Oct 7 Reserve Bank of India:
* Allots 18.75 billion rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction versus 190 billion rupees notified
* Weighted average rate at 6.29 pct at 14 -day variable rate repo auction
* Sets cut-off rate of 6.29 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction Source text: bit.ly/2dQXdK0
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.3 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 27.7 pct