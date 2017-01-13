BRIEF-India's Sayaji Hotels March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter profit 7.8 million rupees versus profit 31.5 million rupees year ago
Jan 13 Pokarna Ltd :
* Increase of capacity by wholly owned subsidiary, Pokarna Engineered Stone Limited
* Investment to be completed by June 2018
* Co to finance project via combination of free cash flow/ internal accruals and loan facilities Source text: bit.ly/2irMOV8 Further company coverage:
May 30 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 27,550.0 38,779.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trade