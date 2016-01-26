Jan 26 Marston's Plc :

* AGM and trading update

* In leased, profits are estimated to be around 3 percent ahead of last year

* Our performance in financial year to date has been encouraging, including good trading over Christmas and New Year period

* Our plans are on track to open at least 20 new pub-restaurants and five lodges in current financial year, with seven pub and three lodge openings expected in first half