BRIEF-Pollard Banknote says received 3-yr contract extension from La Française Des Jeux
* Has received a three-year contract extension from La Française Des Jeux Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Marston's Plc :
* AGM and trading update
* In leased, profits are estimated to be around 3 percent ahead of last year
* Our performance in financial year to date has been encouraging, including good trading over Christmas and New Year period
* Our plans are on track to open at least 20 new pub-restaurants and five lodges in current financial year, with seven pub and three lodge openings expected in first half Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has received a three-year contract extension from La Française Des Jeux Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 17 Everything from just-in-time auto supply chains to the free movement of workers and even their pet cats and dogs will be thrown into question by Britain's exit from the European Union, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.