Sept 2 Yum Brands Inc :
* Yum Brands announces Primavera Capital Group and Ant
Financial Services Group to make strategic investment in Yum
China
* Spinoff on track to be completed october 31, 2016
* Founder of Primavera Dr. Fred Hu to become Yum China's
non-executive chairman
* Yum China to be traded on NYSE under ticker "YUMC"
* Under terms of agreements, Primavera and Ant Financial
will invest $410 million and $50 million, respectively, in yum
china
* Primavera Capital Group and Ant Financial Services Group
to invest a total of $460 million in yum china
* Primavera and Ant Financial will invest $410 million and
$50 million, respectively, in yum china
* Primavera, Ant financial will get 2 tranches of warrants
to buy shares of Yum China reflecting about 2% equity ownership
interest in each tranche
* Warrants to be exercisable in 5-year period after issuance
of warrants, with strike prices correlating to equity values of
$12 billion,$15 billion
* Yum China to commence trading on New York Stock Exchange
as an independent company on november 1, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: