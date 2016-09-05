Australia shares dip as financials extend losses
May 19 Australian shares softened on Friday, as the financial sector sagged on concerns over the effects of a tax on banks and potential slowdown in the housing market.
Sept 5 Altamir SCA :
* Net Asset Value as of 30 June 2016 was 685.2 million euros ($763.86 million) versus 657.5 million euros as of 31 March 2016
* As of 30 June 2016, Altamir's net cash on a statutory basis was 56 million euros, versus 36.9 million euros as of 31 December 2015 and -5.9 million euros as of 31 March 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2bRtdNy Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8970 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 19 Australian shares softened on Friday, as the financial sector sagged on concerns over the effects of a tax on banks and potential slowdown in the housing market.
TOKYO, May 19 U.S. buyout firm Bain Capital LP plans to bid around 1.5 trillion yen ($13.5 billion) for a majority stake in Toshiba Corp's chip business, people with knowledge of the matter said.