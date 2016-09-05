Sept 5 Altamir SCA :

* Net Asset Value as of 30 June 2016 was 685.2 million euros ($763.86 million) versus 657.5 million euros as of 31 March 2016

* As of 30 June 2016, Altamir's net cash on a statutory basis was 56 million euros, versus 36.9 million euros as of 31 December 2015 and -5.9 million euros as of 31 March 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2bRtdNy Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8970 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)