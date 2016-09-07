Sept 7 Sunedison Inc :

* Sunedison Inc says in connection with the company's chapter 11 case, the company commenced a marketing process for its assets led by Rothschild Inc

* As of June 24, received about 100 non-binding bids and indications of interest for its various business lines and all of its assets

* Analysis based on non-binding bids was provided to certain debt holders demonstrating range of about $1,250 -$1,700 million Source text - bit.ly/2cFHCMY Further company coverage: