Trump budget calls for Wall Street regulators to face restructuring
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal
Sept 7 Sunedison Inc :
* Sunedison Inc says in connection with the company's chapter 11 case, the company commenced a marketing process for its assets led by Rothschild Inc
* As of June 24, received about 100 non-binding bids and indications of interest for its various business lines and all of its assets
* Analysis based on non-binding bids was provided to certain debt holders demonstrating range of about $1,250 -$1,700 million Source text - bit.ly/2cFHCMY Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, May 22 Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been charged by prosecutors who said the leftist politician was the mastermind behind the country's biggest bribery scheme.