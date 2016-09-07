Trump budget calls for Wall Street regulators to face restructuring
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal
Sept 7 Matrix Service Co:
* Matrix Service announces contract award by KBR for construction services on ultra-low gasoline project at Monroe energy refinery
* Revenue associated with project will be booked into backlog for Matrix NAC's oil, gas & chemical segment for Q1 of fiscal year 2017
* Awarded Matrix North American construction a project in excess of $70 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal
BRASILIA, May 22 Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been charged by prosecutors who said the leftist politician was the mastermind behind the country's biggest bribery scheme.