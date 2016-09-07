Trump budget calls for Wall Street regulators to face restructuring
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal
Sept 7 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd :
* Says on September 6, appointed Jill Denham and William Fatt to board of directors
* Says on Sept 6 William A. Ackman resigned from the board Source text bit.ly/2bTgY1L Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal
BRASILIA, May 22 Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been charged by prosecutors who said the leftist politician was the mastermind behind the country's biggest bribery scheme.