Sept 7 Adeptus Health Inc :

* Says Thomas Hall has informed board of directors of his intention to retire as chief executive officer

* Says hall intends to continue as ceo until earlier of mid-2017 or appointment of his successor

* Adeptus Health Inc says Thomas Hall has also agreed to remain on board as chairman through his current term

* Established a search committee to identify hall's successor, intends to retain executive search firm to assist in process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: