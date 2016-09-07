Sept 7 Genesis Land Development Corp

* Genesis Land Development Corp renewal of normal course issuer bid

* TSX has accepted notice filed by co to renew prior normal course issuer bid which terminates on September 9, 2016, for 1 year

* Genesis Land Development Corp says bid will commence on September 12, 2016 and will terminate on earlier of September 11, 2017

* Pursuant to bid, Genesis may purchase for cancellation up to 2.2 million common shares in capital of genesis