Sept 7 Intel Corp
* Intel and TPG to collaborate to establish McAfee as
leading independent cybersecurity company valued at $4.2 billion
* Intel to receive $3.1 billion in cash and retain 49
percent stake after completion of transaction
* Intel Corp says Chris Young will be appointed CEO of new
company upon closing of transaction
* TPG to own 51 percent of new company, which will be named
McAfee
* TPG is making a $1.1 billion equity investment to help
drive growth and enhance focus as a standalone business
* Debt initially will be financed by Intel until completion
of audited financial statements for McAfee
* Deal based on an equity value of about $2.2 billion plus
McAfee net debt of about $2 billion
