Sept 8 BKS Bank AG :

* To increase share capital from 72,072,000 euros to up to 79,279,200 euros ($89.36 million) by issuing up to 3,603,600 new shares

* For the issue- and subscription price an offer price of 15.90 euros per share was set Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8872 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)