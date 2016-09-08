BRIEF-Citigroup reports credit card charge-offs, delinquency rates for April
* Credit card charge-offs 2.34 percent in April versus 2.88 percent in March - SEC filing
Sept 8 IsoRay Inc
* Q4 revenue fell 16.5 percent to $1.12 million
* Quarterly loss per share $0.02 Source: (bit.ly/2cxhHTh) Further company coverage:
May 15 Buyout firm Advent International Corp and Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co are considering making an offer for German drug company Stada Arzneimittel AG , Bloomberg reported on Monday.