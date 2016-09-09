BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Sept 9 Secureworks Corp
* Massachusetts Financial Services Co reports 10.3 percent passive stake in Secureworks Corp as of August 31 - Sec Filing Source text for Eikon: [ID: bit.ly/2cKuZit Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing