CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches upward as banks, resource stocks gain
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.
(Corrects headline to say "Amarin REDUCE-IT cardiovascular outcomes study", not "Amarin reduces it cardiovascular outcomes study")
Sept 12 Amarin Corporation Plc
* Reduce-It cardiovascular outcomes study of Vascepa to continue as planned at recommendation of independent data monitoring committee
* Says anticipates that onset of approximately 80% of events will occur in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.
* Executed second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association effective as of May 13, 2017