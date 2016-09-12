BRIEF-Azimut says to redeem outstanding 2020 subordinated convertible bonds
* will exercise option to redeem all outstanding subordinated convertible bonds due 2020 on May 19
Sept 12 Scor SE :
* Has been informed of decision by Standard & Poor's (S&P) to affirm financial strength rating for group and its main subsidiaries at "AA-", with a "stable outlook" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* will exercise option to redeem all outstanding subordinated convertible bonds due 2020 on May 19
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.