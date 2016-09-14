Sept 14 Rostelecom :

* Sets book building for 001P-01R series bonds placed under bond issue program for Sept. 15

* Preliminary placement date is Sept. 22

* Total nominal value of the bonds is 10 billion roubles ($153.87 million)

* The maximum value of the bond issue program is 100 billion roubles Source text - bit.ly/2c8GcVq

Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.9900 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)