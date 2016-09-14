BRIEF- Uzabase unit announces business alliance with Dow Jones & Company in U.S.
* Says its unit NewsPicks Inc plans a business alliance through a joint venture NewsPicks USA, LLC, with U.S.-based firm Dow Jones & Company, Inc., in New York
Sept 14 IGE+XAO SA :
* In Q4, IGE+XAO has activity up 4 pct, as such closing out financial year at 28,117,938 euros ($31.7 million) compared to 27,377,089 euros one year earlier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8883 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.30 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 26