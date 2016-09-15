WannaCry attack is well manageable for insurance sector - Munich Re
FRANKFURT, May 15 The fallout of the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack is manageable for the global insurance industry, German reinsurance giant Munich Re said on Monday.
Sept 14 Toyota Motor Corp :
* Will increase Tacoma's production by more than 60,000 trucks annually at its Baja California, Mexico facility in 2018
* Increased volume will add approximately 400 jobs and inject about $150 million in new investment Source text - (toyota.us/2c9xRRm) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 15 The fallout of the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack is manageable for the global insurance industry, German reinsurance giant Munich Re said on Monday.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.19 pct (Updates to open)