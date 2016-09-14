Sept 14 Nikkei:

* BOJ to weigh tougher hurdles for easing exit - Nikkei

* The debate is expected to take place when the central bank's board meets next week for a comprehensive assessment of its easing policy - Nikkei

* BOJ will likely explore ways to clearly and narrowly define conditions allowing for the easing program to be lifted - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2cNSGmz)