BRIEF-Thaihot Group gets approval to issue 7 bln yuan medium-term notes
* Says it gets approval to issue 7.0 billion yuan ($1.02 billion) medium-term notes
Sept 14 Nikkei:
* BOJ to weigh tougher hurdles for easing exit - Nikkei
* The debate is expected to take place when the central bank's board meets next week for a comprehensive assessment of its easing policy - Nikkei
* BOJ will likely explore ways to clearly and narrowly define conditions allowing for the easing program to be lifted - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2cNSGmz)
* Says it gets approval to issue 7.0 billion yuan ($1.02 billion) medium-term notes
* Levy could encourage banks to change funding strategy - analysts