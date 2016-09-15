BRIEF-Toshiba CEO: No plan to postpone May 19 deadline for 2nd round of bidding for chip unit
May 15 Toshiba Corp Chief Executive Officer Satoshi Tsunakawa:
Sept 15 Acacia Research Corp :
* Acacia subsidiary, CCE, awarded verdict of willful patent infringement in case against Apple
* Jury found infringement was willful and returned a damages award of $22.1m for past infringement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Toshiba Corp Chief Executive Officer Satoshi Tsunakawa:
NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. ride services company Lyft Inc and Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo have launched a self-driving vehicle partnership, bringing together two rivals to dominant ride-sharing service Uber Technologies Inc.