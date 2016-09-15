BRIEF-New Gold offers to buy Parlane's Big Bear property
* New Gold offers to buy Parlane's Big Bear property for C$2.5 million
Sept 15 (Reuters) -
* Noble Energy, Marathon Oil weighing bids for Silver Hill Energy Partners, that could fetch more than $2 Billion in a sale - Bloomberg, citing source
* Occidental Petroleum Corp. is also considering an offer for Silver Hill Energy Partners - Bloomberg, citing source Source : [ID:bloom.bg/2cbnUTn]
* Ricebran Technologies and Zurvita renew long-term proprietary ingredient supply agreement and sign long-term manufacturing agreement to produce Zurvita branded products